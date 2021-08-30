STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruben Dias signs new long-term deal with Manchester City

Manchester City confirmed a new one-year extension for Ruben Dias on Monday after his sensational debut season at the club.

Ruben Dias arrived at Manchester City from Benfica during last summer's transfer window.

Ruben Dias arrived at Manchester City from Benfica during last summer's transfer window. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Ruben Dias has signed a new contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2027. City confirmed a new one-year extension for the Portuguese player on Monday after his sensational debut season at the club.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Benfica during last summer's transfer window and made an instant impact with his defensive acumen, technical quality and winning mentality all proving key ingredients in a magnificent debut season for City.

He went on to make 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring once as Pep Guardiola's side lifted both the Premier League title and retained the Carabao Cup as well as reaching a first-ever Champions League final.

Dias' individual importance was also recognised with the Portuguese international winning the prestigious Football Writer's Association Footballer of the Year award.

In addition, Dias was voted both the Premier League Player of the Season and the Etihad Player of the Season and last week he also was announced as the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season

"I'm very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year. Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it's an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad," Dias said.

"I would also like to thank Pep and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve. To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more. Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond," he added.

