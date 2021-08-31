STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Hyderabad FC sign Spaniard Javier Siverio ahead of ISL campaign

The youngster joins Hyderabad as the fourth new overseas player after Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan, and becomes the tenth new player in the squad this season.

Published: 31st August 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Javier Siverio

Photo | Twitter/Hyderabad FC

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Adding further strength to their attack, Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Spanish striker Javier Siverio ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League campaign.

The six-feet tall striker started off his youth career with Laguna before joining the youth setup of Spanish Segunda Division side Las Palmas in 2015. Climbing up the ladder, Siverio, at 19, was a part of the Las Palmas B side that trained under current HFC Head Coach Manuel Marquez in the 2016-17 season.

"I am really excited to sign for Hyderabad FC and I cannot wait to make my ISL debut," said Siverio after completing the formalities. "Last season, the team was very close to making it into the top-4 and I am sure we will be aiming for a higher finish in the upcoming campaign," the 23-year-old added.

After spending a couple of seasons with Las Palmas B, Siverio joined Racing Santander in 2018. In the 2018-19 season, the 23-year-old turned up for Racing Santander II scoring 16 goals in 22 appearances in his debut season, where he also played and scored for the Racing first team in Segunda B as a part of the side that earned a promotion to Segunda A Division after a four-year absence.

He followed it up with a 24-goal campaign for Racing Santander II next season, wherein he also featured and scored for Racing's first team in the 2019-20 Segunda A Division.

HFC Head Coach Manuel Marquez, who rates the youngster highly, says "Javi Siverio is a young striker who has played for the academies at Las Palmas and Racing Santander, where he also scored for the senior side. He is a natural finisher, is very clever inside the box and is also strong in the air. He is only 23 and will join Hyderabad to try and show us his qualities."

The youngster joins Hyderabad as the fourth new overseas player after Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan, and becomes the tenth new player in the squad this season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javier Siverio hyderabad fc ISL
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp