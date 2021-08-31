STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jordan Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool FC

The Reds captain put pen to paper on the deal at the AXA Training Centre, ensuring his 10-year spell with the club will be prolonged into the years to come.

Published: 31st August 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool player Jordan Henderson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with Liverpool Football Club to commit his long-term future to the Reds, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Reds captain put pen to paper on the deal at the AXA Training Centre, ensuring his 10-year spell with the club will be prolonged into the years to come. In the decade since he first pulled on the shirt, Henderson has made 394 appearances, scored 30 goals, worn the armband for six years and counting, and lifted five major trophies -- including the Premier League and Champions League.

The 31-year-old has also amassed a number of personal accolades, including the 2019-20 FWA Footballer of the Year, England Senior Men's Player of the Year 2019 and Liverpool Fans' Player of the Season 2019-20. Earlier in 2021, Henderson was also awarded an MBE for services to football and charity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com after inking the terms: "I'm obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I've already been on here. It's amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold."

"I'm in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I've learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I've got to thank a lot of people for that."

