ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC kick off December against in-form Jamshedpur

By PTI

BAMBOLIM: Coming off a memorable victory over defending champions Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC will be raring to go when they take on in-form Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League game here on Thursday.

The game will be the first of six for Manolo Marquez's men in a hectic December, and incidentally, all of them are scheduled to be played at the same venue. Currently in fourth position, Owen Coyle's Red Miners are fresh from a 3-1 victory over FC Goa and will be high on confidence going into this game.

HFC head coach Marquez believes his team is ready for the game but also knows that it will not be an easy one for his side. "For me, Owen Coyle's team are always tough to face. Last season, both games were very equal and ended in a draw," the coach said.

"This season, they have players who are comfortable playing different styles of football and are happy to play with more possession. They also have a similar squad from last season and for me, they will surely fight for the top-4," he added.

In attack, Jamshedpur have Nerijus Valskis and Jordan Murray, both of whom were on the scoresheet in the last game. The likes of Alex Lima and Greg Stewart also bring in the experience.

Speaking about the opponents, Marquez said, "Jamshedpur is a really strong side. Valskis and Murray are there to finish chances but I think they have high quality all around the pitch. Fast wingers, technically good midfielders and experienced defenders; Jamshedpur have a strong squad, a compact team and we will have to work really hard to win this game."

Hyderabad FC beat Mumbai City in the last game and will look to carry this momentum on Thursday. The likes of Joao Victor, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Mohammad Yasir and Hitesh Sharma have all been consistently effective and Marquez has his plans set for the clash.

"Irrespective of the results in the last game, I think the plans will be the same for both sides. We will stick to our style and so will Jamshedpur and I have no doubt that is going to be another close game in the ISL," the Spaniard said, speaking about HFC's approach to their next encounter.

On the team news front, HFC will continue to miss the services of Halicharan Narzary and Sahil Tavora.