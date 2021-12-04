STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL 2021-22: Eyeing first win, Kerala Blasters face in-form Odisha FC

Led by Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters will be desperate to register their first win of the season but it is easier said than done considering their in-form opponents at the Tilak Maidan.

Published: 04th December 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters midfielder Adrian Luna scored the match-winning spot-kick in the 71st minute.

Kerala Blasters midfielder Adrian Luna scored the match-winning spot-kick in the 71st minute. (Photo | Kerala Blasters Twitter)

By PTI

VASCO: Odisha FC will look to continue their winning run when they face struggling Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League here on Sunday. While Kerala Blasters are winless in three matches, Odisha FC are on a two-game winning streak.

Odisha FC have scored nine times in two matches, while the southerners have found the back of the net only thrice in as many games. Led by Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters will be desperate to register their first win of the season but it is easier said than done considering their in-form opponents at the Tilak Maidan.

Kiko Ramirez and his side will be keen to extend their fine start to the season. Both teams endured forgettable campaigns in the 2020-21 season of the league, finishing at the 10th and 11th positions on the standings respectively.

The Blasters began their campaign with a 2-4 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan, which was followed by a goalless draw against NorthEast United and a 1-1 stalemate with Bengaluru FC. On the other end, Odisha FC won 3-1 against Bengaluru FC and recorded a 6-4 victory over SC East Bengal.

"We need to improve on a lot of things and we are working on that. Our focus in the next match will be on not losing concentration in some moments of the match and not losing control of the game because the last moments were crazy," Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez said.

"We worked on that during the week and we think that the team improved and has a clear idea of what we want. It is important for the players to stay focused for 90 minutes," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha FC Kerala Blasters ISL 2021 Indian Super League Kiko Ramirez Ivan Vukomanovic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp