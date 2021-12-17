STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Four more Real Madrid players including Gareth Bale test positive for COVID-19

Although Real are potentially without six players for Sunday's Liga match against Cadiz, only Modric and Asensio started in their last match, against Atletico Madrid.

Published: 17th December 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale

Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Four more Real Madrid players, including Gareth Bale, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, joining Marcelo and Luka Modric, whose positives were announced the day before.

"Real Madrid CF informs that our players Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo, and our head assistant coach Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for COVID-19," the club announced in a brief statement in English.

Davide Ancelotti is the son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.  Local media reported that all five had mild symptoms. Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that Modric and Marcelo had tested positive. On Monday the club also reported cases in its basketball team.

Marcelo posted a video on social media on Thursday. "Hello everyone, I want to thank all of you for the messages. I'm OK. My family's OK," said the defender in a message in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

Although Real are potentially without six players for Sunday's Liga match against Cadiz, only Modric and Asensio started in their last match, against Atletico Madrid. Rodrygo came off the bench, while Bale and Lunin were unused substitutes. 

Under Liga protocols, a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match. Vaccinated players can return as soon as they test negative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Real Madrid Gareth Bale Luka Modric
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp