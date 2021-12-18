STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League: Aston Villa fixture against Burnley postponed after COVID outbreak

The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.

Published: 18th December 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Football generic

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad, the Premier League Board postponed the club's home fixture against Burnley, due to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday afternoon.

After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

"This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries, and illness," Premier League in a statement said.

"The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused," the statement added.

The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.

With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across England, the Premier League has also reintroduced Emergency Measures.

These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League COVID-19 Aston Villa Burnley
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp