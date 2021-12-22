STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real Madrid outbreak grows after Alaba, Isco test positive

Luka Modric of Real Madrid | AP

Luka Modric had previously tested positive for Covid 19. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid has added David Alaba and Isco Alarcón to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team.

Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodgyro, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

None will be available for the Spanish leaders' match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and starting defender Iñigo Martínez.

