Blasters go third after outplaying Chennaiyin

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala blasters beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 (Photo | Twitter)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala Blasters have a spring in their step these days as their 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday helped them jump to the third spot in the table and continue their impressive form. Goals from Jorge Pereyra Diaz (9), Sahal Abdul Samad (38) and Adrian Luna (79) powered them to their second successive win in the league, building some momentum. The Ivan Vukomanovic coached side are also unbeaten in six matches now.

Chennaiyin meanwhile has slipped to sixth in the table as they were thoroughly outplayed in the clash between the southern rivals despite a spirited showing in the second half. Blasters got off the blocks quickly as the Chennaiyin defence was caught napping in the ninth minute. Lalthathanga Khawlhring saw the well-timed run of Diaz and chipped the ball over the defence. The Argentine player kept his calm and smartly finished past Vishal Kaith to break the deadlock.

Blasters kept attacking as Chennaiyin tried to sit back and defend, but Vukomanovic’s side kept them under pressure and the second goal arrived at a mistake from Kaith. The Chennaiyin keeper ended up clearing the ball straight to a Blasters player who went onto break quickly. Sahal was fed inside the box and even though the midfielder’s first attempt was kept out, he made no mistake with the rebound to score his third goal of the season. Despite the pressure put on their defence in the second half, Blasters went on to extend their lead in the 79th minute, taking the game away from Chennaiyin.

