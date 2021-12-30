Delighted to see players wanting to embrace new style of play: ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando

By ANI

PANAJI: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was pleased with the way his team executed their game plan during the 2-1 victory over his former team FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Fatroda, Goa on Wednesday.

Two right-footed goals, one each from Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna, were enough to secure three points for ATK Mohun Bagan as FC Goa, slumped to their first defeat in four games. Ferrando was earlier FC Goa's head coach who has recently joined ATK Mohun Bagan.

"I'm feeling happy because our team ATK Mohun Bagan got three points, but it's normal. And a part of me is upset because I know the opponent. But I'm a professional coach. I'm thinking about football," said Ferrando in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"I think every goal is important for the club. Our target is to score in the last part of the game with our attack and we need to improve a lot. But every goal is important because every goal is a great opportunity to get three points," he added.

The head coach further said the team players and the coaching staff helped him a lot when he came into the team mid-season. "When you have the fresh season, it's perfect. You have time. Maybe you need double sessions, you stop the training and continue working one hour more. When you are in this moment, you know that some players are at risk of injuries," said Ferrando.

"There are a lot of problems, but I'm happy because the coaching staff and the rest of the club try to help me a lot. Also, most important, players want to work in this style and methodology, for me, it's a pleasure," he added.