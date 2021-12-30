STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Delighted to see players wanting to embrace new style of play: ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando

Two right-footed goals, one each from Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna, were enough to secure three points for ATK Mohun Bagan as FC Goa, slumped to their first defeat in four games.

Published: 30th December 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

PANAJI: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was pleased with the way his team executed their game plan during the 2-1 victory over his former team FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Fatroda, Goa on Wednesday.

Two right-footed goals, one each from Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna, were enough to secure three points for ATK Mohun Bagan as FC Goa, slumped to their first defeat in four games. Ferrando was earlier FC Goa's head coach who has recently joined ATK Mohun Bagan.

"I'm feeling happy because our team ATK Mohun Bagan got three points, but it's normal. And a part of me is upset because I know the opponent. But I'm a professional coach. I'm thinking about football," said Ferrando in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"I think every goal is important for the club. Our target is to score in the last part of the game with our attack and we need to improve a lot. But every goal is important because every goal is a great opportunity to get three points," he added.

The head coach further said the team players and the coaching staff helped him a lot when he came into the team mid-season. "When you have the fresh season, it's perfect. You have time. Maybe you need double sessions, you stop the training and continue working one hour more. When you are in this moment, you know that some players are at risk of injuries," said Ferrando.

"There are a lot of problems, but I'm happy because the coaching staff and the rest of the club try to help me a lot. Also, most important, players want to work in this style and methodology, for me, it's a pleasure," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juan Ferrando ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Liston Colaco Roy Krishna
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp