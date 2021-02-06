STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool sign teenage star Kaide Gordon from Derby County

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old Derby County midfielder Kaide Gordon, the Championship club confirmed.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kaide Gordon is considered one of England's top talents in his age group.

Kaide Gordon is considered one of England's top talents in his age group. (Photo | Derby County Twitter)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old Derby County midfielder Kaide Gordon, the Championship club confirmed on Saturday.

Derby said that the two clubs have reached an "undisclosed compensation agreement" for the England youth international, who made his senior debut for the Rams in December. He came off the bench in the latter stages of the impressive 4-0 win at Birmingham City.

The club's reigning Academy Player of the Season became the fourth-youngest player to appear for the Rams at first-team level in the process behind Steve Powell, Lee Holmes and Mason Bennett.

Gordon is considered one of England's top talents in his age group. He has turned out for Derby's Under-18 side over the past two seasons and has scored three goals in five U18 Premier League appearances this season.

The teenager joined Derby at age six and spent 10 years with the club before moving to Anfield.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Derby County Kaide Gordon EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp