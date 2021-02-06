STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp admits Davies, Kabak unlikely to play against Manchester City

Liverpool will square off against Premier League leaders City at Anfield on Sunday and the Reds have to win in order to remain in with a chance to lift the 2020-21 title.

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it is unlikely that the new signings of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies will be playing the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp's side currently sits at the fourth position, seven points behind table-toppers City.

"Of course everything helps. Now we have different options and that's good. [It is] the best news we could get. Now we have to make sure the new-boys get all the information they need as quickly as possible," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"In another position you could say 'come on, play, try, we will adapt to you' but in the defence, the things we do are really clear; it's about holding the line, it's about dropping in the right moment. There are a lot of things [we do] that teams do differently. We will see how quickly we can do it. Today is an important session for that, and then we will see what we will make," he added.

Liverpool may have key players return for the clash against Manchester City. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Sadio Mane returned to training on Friday having missed the midweek loss to Brighton.

The Reds are coming on the back of losing back-to-back home games for the first time since 2012.

"We will try to do the right things. These are special games. That's how it is. But in the end, it's only three points," said Klopp.

"Obviously City are in a slightly different moment to us, and we should not forget that, but one thing is clear; if you don't defend on the highest level against City then you don't even have to think about getting anything from the game," he added.

