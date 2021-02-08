STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the two parties took time to agree to a new deal because of the effects of the pandemic.

Published: 08th February 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Lewis Hamilton of Britain. (Photo | AP)

Lewis Hamilton of Britain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRACKLEY: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for a ninth season after signing a one-year deal, the team said Monday.

Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world championship titles  moving him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.

"Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track," said Hamilton, who has won 74 races with Mercedes.

As part of his new deal, Mercedes and Hamilton have established a charitable foundation in a commitment to "supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all its forms in motorsport," the team said.

"I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue," Hamilton said.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the two parties took time to agree to a new deal because of the effects of the pandemic.

"We have always been aligned with Lewis that we would continue," Wolff said, "but the very unusual year we had in 2020 meant it took some time to finish the process."

"The story of Mercedes and Lewis," Wolff added, "has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it."

The 2021 F1 season begins in Bahrain next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp