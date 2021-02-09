STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru run into high flying ATK Mohun Bagan in high octane clash

The Blues will be severely tested on Tuesday when they take on a free-scoring ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC players during an ISL match (File| PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

Bengaluru FC are on a decent run of form at the moment having stayed unbeaten in the last four matches has once again brought them back into contention for a play-off berth.

However, the Blues will be severely tested on Tuesday when they take on a free-scoring ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru have managed to keep clean sheets in the last two matches but they will be going up against a Bagan side who have scored seven goals in the past two games and have looked like they have added a different dimension to their game by being more ruthless in front of goal.

Bengaluru head coach Naushad Moosa remains upbeat though and feels that his side will go into the game with confidence thanks to recent performances that has given them a sniff of top four.

"We are focusing on ATK Mohun Bagan at the moment and we know how to play. We are going to give our best. The players are positive and everyone is giving their best. In the last two matches, we have not conceded any goals and let's hope that we play in a positive way," said Moosa.

The former India international did admit that Bagan will pose a challenge to their star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and company.

"The way Bagan are playing, they have been scoring even after conceding and that is one thing we have to be careful about. Mohun Bagan have a good strike line with Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna," said Moosa while adding that his team also has enough firepower in the form of Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva who can trouble any opposition.

Bagan meanwhile will go into the game knowing that a win will take them to within a point of table toppers Mumbai City who played out a dramatic 3-3 draw against FC Goa on Monday.

It is evident that their head coach Antonio Habas would settle for nothing less than the top spot which would in turn bring Champions League football next season and he made that clear enough ahead of the game against Bengaluru.

"The aim for Bagan is to be in the playoffs (mathematically) and then finish first in the table. And after that, look at the semi-finals and then the final if possible. The Bengaluru match is just another game," said Habas.  

The addition of Marcelinho has looked to have done wonders for a team who were struggling to even create chances a few matches ago and the form of young Indian forward Manvir Singh has taken some workload off Roy Krishna who is also looking at his ominous best after a dry patch in between.

"The team is continuing to do well in defense. We are improving in attack and this is important for us," added Habas. Interestingly, Roy Krishna has never scored against Bengaluru in the three times he has played them but with eleven goals to his name this season, the Fiji international would look to change that. 

