STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

La Liga side Athletic Bilbao hope to export their model globally including to India

Their policy of signing Basque-only players stands as a model for others to follow especially given the fact that the club has continued to maintain their position as one of the best European clubs.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are the names that fans across the world identify Spanish football with. However, there are some other clubs with a similarly rich footballing legacy and Athletic Bilbao is one of them.

While this Basque club doesn't boast the same global fan following like Madrid or Barcelona does, they are the only other team besides Barca and Madrid to never be relegated from La Liga.  And they have done this by putting their faith in local talent in a climate where football clubs don't shy away from splurging astronomical amounts on players. 

Their policy of signing Basque-only players stands as a model for others to follow especially given the fact that the club has continued to maintain their position as one of the leading clubs not just in Spain but in Europe. 

India is witnessing more and more Spanish presence in its footballing eco-system, whether its coaches or players playing in the Indian leagues or the likes of Sevilla FC partnering with FC Bengaluru United.
Previously, Atletico Madrid also had a tie-up with an ISL club as the country is being seen as a developing market. 

Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi suggested that the Spanish side are open to future knowledge transfer opportunities.

"Every year we receive dozens of collaborative visits of people who come along to exchange information and how things can be improved. We are always open to people from all over the world," said Elizegi. The club is further looking to solidify their foundations and at the same time looking to share these experiences and make it accessible for everyone.  

"We are looking at dozens of initiatives where we are trying to implement best practices like protection of minors and also implement projects based on equality and that's not only between men and women but also between race, creed and colour. It is completely open to all people," said Elizegi.

At a time when football is becoming more and more globalized and clubs looking to expand internationally, Bilbao believe that their model is something that can be adopted by other clubs without compromising on growth.

"It's the strength of our club and it is something that we want to export this model. It was something that was established more than 90 years ago and our school has just turned 50. We believe that we are a reference for the 21st Century and for the future too because it is a sustainable development model. We focus on local talent and local training. This is a very difficult path, but it has also been our strength in the last few decades and it is allowing us to compete and to stay competitive in one of the most difficult leagues on earth. But we are also constantly reviewing our projects," said Elizegi.

Bilbao are one of the most successful clubs in Spain with eight league titles and 23 Copa del Rey titles. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athletic Bilbao Spanish football La Liga Aitor Elizegi
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp