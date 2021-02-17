STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to take 'long walk' to Champions League final

The 36-year-old also said that at this stage of the competition, every detail can make a difference, and therefore, everybody has to bring their "A-game".

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PORTO: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for the club's upcoming Champions League game against "very strong" Porto and said it may be the "beginning of the long walk we want to take until the final".

Ronaldo took to Instagram and wrote: "This is what Champions League is all about: the knockout rounds. It's almost as if another competition starts from this point on and everybody has to bring their A game, because every detail can make the difference."

"In the last couple of years we went home sooner than we wanted, but we continue to aim higher every season and this year is no exception. Tomorrow we have a very important game against a very strong team and I can only hope that it may be the beginning of the long walk we want to take until the final. Respect for the opponent, ambition for the victory and 100% focus on our goals. Let's go, guys! Fino Alla Fine!" he added.

In the previous game, Juventus had suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in Serie A. The Italian club will now be looking to turn things around and return to winning ways when they face Porto.

Juventus and Porto will take on each other in the Champions League on Thursday (local time). 

