International break may cause spike in COVID-19 cases: Pep Guardiola expresses concerns

The Premier League has managed to contain the spread of coronavirus to a great extent, with the league announcing that only two tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

Published: 17th February 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed concerns over a potential spike in coronavirus cases because of next month's international break.

"The only way to be protected from this virus is to stay at home, don't move and maintain social distance with no contact and don't travel. Now the people are going to travel, the players are going to the national teams and it's difficult after to control it, so I think something is going to rise, unfortunately," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"I would love to say or to guess it's not going to happen but from experience, it happened in two or three waves already worldwide, so if you move you take a risk to be contaminated, to get the virus again. I think the Premier League should be concerned about this, all the leagues [should be] concerned," he added.

The Premier League has managed to contain the spread of coronavirus to a great extent, with the league announcing that only two tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between February 8 (Monday) to February 14 (Sunday), across two rounds of testing, 2,915 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were two new positive tests," Premier League said in a statement on February 15.

Manchester City are currently preparing for the Premier League match against Everton, slated to take place on Thursday (local time). 

