STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Never going to say it's done until it's done: Manchester United's Solskjaer on Premier League title race

Manchester United now have 49 points, ahead of third-placed Leicester City on goal difference and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives instructions from the sideline during the EPL match against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns stadium.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives instructions from the sideline during the EPL match against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Even though Manchester City enjoy a massive 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the title race is not over just yet.

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League after securing a 3-1 win over Newcastle United. Prior to this, the club was held to a draw by Everton and West Brom in the league. However, the team put on a dominating display against Newcastle United to ensure they secure three points from the game.

"I am never going to say it's done until it's done. We have seen so many examples of teams that have hung in there, have kept working and have kept doing their own jobs. Something might happen. It's not something we think about -- we just think about our own performances. That's the only thing we can control. We have got loads to play for, and as a team we've got loads to improve on," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"To build momentum by going on the pitch and playing well is important. We have had a couple of setbacks in West Brom and Sheffield United where I can sit here and explain why we did not get the points we deserved but that's not what I want to do. For me, the boys are really focused. We have been good at recovering mentally and physically. It's not easy playing Thursday night [In the Europa League] and coming back here. Maybe that's why we needed 45 minutes to get going," he added.

During the match, Marcus Rashford had put Manchester United ahead in the 30th minute when he nutmegged Emil Krafth, beat him again inside the penalty area, and drilled the ball beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow at his near post.

The lead, however, did not last long as Newcastle United managed to equalise six minutes later through Allan Saint-Maximin. Daniel James had restored the hosts' lead in the 57th minute before Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left, following Willock's foul on Rashford.

Manchester United now have 49 points, ahead of third-placed Leicester City on goal difference and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League table Premier League Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester City
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp