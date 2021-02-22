Want to give as much as I can to Indian football, says Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo

By ANI

BAMBOLIM: Chennaiyin FC might have ended their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on a sad note but head coach Csaba Laszlo wants to continue his stint with the club as he wishes to enrich Indian football with his experience.

Kerala Blasters spoiled Chennaiyin FC's desires of finishing the season on a high after holding them to a thrilling 1-1 draw at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday.

"We have to talk about it (on his future with the club). I talked with my wife and said I don't want to go back as I already miss India. Lovely people, many friends, even in the bubble we grow together. I respect the club's decision and I want to stay in India," said Laszlo at the post-match press conference.

"I am 57 now, I had in my career big clubs, I have played Champions League, Europa League qualification, European Championship. Now I want to give as much as I can to Indian football," he added.

During the game, both goals came in the first half. Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev opened the scoring for the Marina Machans before Gary Hooper equalised from the spot for the Blasters.

Laszlo feels the draw was the fair result looking at how well Chennai defended despite being reduced to 10 men.

"It was a fair result because in the last 20 minutes, we played with 10 men and the team defended very well. So generally, it was a fair result. I think this was the first draw [this season] that we deserved," he said.

Laszlo regretted that the two-time champions couldn't make the semis and promised the fans of improved performance in the next ISL's season.

"I know the fans are disappointed because we were not able to make the top four and that was our target. I think we played enjoyable football but we were unlucky. Hopefully, the next season, you [the fans] are with us and we can have a better run, especially if you are in the stadium," Laszlo signed off.