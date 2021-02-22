STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Want to give as much as I can to Indian football, says Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo

Laszlo regretted that the two-time champions couldn't make the semis and promised the fans of improved performance in the next ISL's season.

Published: 22nd February 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC manager Csaba Laszlo (Photo | CFC website)

By ANI
BAMBOLIM: Chennaiyin FC might have ended their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on a sad note but head coach Csaba Laszlo wants to continue his stint with the club as he wishes to enrich Indian football with his experience.

Kerala Blasters spoiled Chennaiyin FC's desires of finishing the season on a high after holding them to a thrilling 1-1 draw at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday.

"We have to talk about it (on his future with the club). I talked with my wife and said I don't want to go back as I already miss India. Lovely people, many friends, even in the bubble we grow together. I respect the club's decision and I want to stay in India," said Laszlo at the post-match press conference.

"I am 57 now, I had in my career big clubs, I have played Champions League, Europa League qualification, European Championship. Now I want to give as much as I can to Indian football," he added.

During the game, both goals came in the first half. Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev opened the scoring for the Marina Machans before Gary Hooper equalised from the spot for the Blasters.

Laszlo feels the draw was the fair result looking at how well Chennai defended despite being reduced to 10 men.

"It was a fair result because in the last 20 minutes, we played with 10 men and the team defended very well. So generally, it was a fair result. I think this was the first draw [this season] that we deserved," he said.

Laszlo regretted that the two-time champions couldn't make the semis and promised the fans of improved performance in the next ISL's season.

"I know the fans are disappointed because we were not able to make the top four and that was our target. I think we played enjoyable football but we were unlucky. Hopefully, the next season, you [the fans] are with us and we can have a better run, especially if you are in the stadium," Laszlo signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Csaba Laszlo Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp