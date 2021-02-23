STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Champions League watch: Defense a problem as Atletico Madrid faces Chelsea

The defensive problems have seen Atlético win only one of its last four matches, suddenly jeopardizing its once-comfortable Spanish league lead.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone | AP

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone | AP

By Associated Press

MADRID: Atlético Madrid has long been synonymous with reliable and tough defense.

No team has conceded fewer goals than Atlético in the Spanish league since coach Diego Simeone arrived in 2011. His squad has led the league in fewest goals conceded six times in the last eight seasons.

But entering Champions League round of 16 match against Chelsea on Tuesday, Atlético’s defense has struggled like never before under the Argentine coach.

Ten goals have been conceded in the last seven games, the worst run without a clean sheet since Simeone arrived.

“It’s true that we have been conceding goals, but when we were not conceding many goals we praised the defense and the entire team, and now the entire team has to improve defensively, we as defenders and the rest of the squad as well," Atlético defender Stefan Savic said on Monday.

The defensive problems have seen Atlético win only one of its last four matches, suddenly jeopardizing its once-comfortable Spanish league lead.

Conceding against Chelsea could hinder its chances as away goals have a bigger weight in the Champions League.

The defensive woes have coincided with Savic and Mario Hermoso being out injured. Other players have been ruled out with the coronavirus, including Renan Lodi. And Kieran Trippier remains banned following an English betting investigation. The absences forced Simeone to change the team’s formation from 4-4-2 to 3-5-2 recently, and the results were not positive.

Simeone has used versatile midfielder Marcos Llorente to make up for some of the absences in defense and said he could play at right back on Tuesday. Another option would be to use youngster Ricard Sánchez in the position.

“Llorente is the player who better occupies that position,” Simeone said. “We also have Ricard, who is young. We have time until tomorrow’s match to decide what’s the best option.”

The match will be in Bucharest, Romania, because of travel restrictions preventing visitors from Britain entering Spain. It was in that same city in which Simeone won his first title with Atlético, the 2012 Europa League.

“It’s different for everyone," Simeone said, "but we’ll enter the match as if we are playing at home."

Chelsea is yet to lose in its seven matches since coach Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard.

“This is for sure a test, a big test,” Tuchel said. “Physically and mentally, This is a very experienced group, a very experienced club of this level, a very experienced and tough coach to play against.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atletico Madrid Chelsea Champions League
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp