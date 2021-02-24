STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Qatar and Australia pull out of Copa America

Copa America, initially scheduled for last year and postponed because of the pandemic, will be hosted by Argentina and Colombia.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SAO PAULO: Qatar and Australia will not compete in the next Copa America due to scheduling conflicts, the South American soccer confederation said.

Other national teams have already expressed interest in replacing them at the tournament between June 11 and July 10, CONMEBOL spokesman Ariel Ramirez told The Associated Press.

"There is a calendar issue that stopped Australia and Qatar, but we have already seen interest from other national teams to play as guests in their place. We would like to have 12 teams," Ramirez said, adding that Copa America will be played with 10 teams, as usual, if no replacements come.

Australia is due to play World Cup qualifiers that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, will play qualifiers for the Asian Cup.

The Qatar Football Association on Tuesday confirmed that it won't be participating in the South American tournament.

Copa America, initially scheduled for last year and postponed because of the pandemic, will be hosted by Argentina and Colombia.

Australia was part of Group A with Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

Qatar was in Group B with Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Brazil and Perú.

Organizers want stadia to be at least 30% filled during the tournament, CONMEBOL director of development Gonzalo Belloso earlier told Argentinian radio La Red.

Fans would have to get COVID-19 tests beforehand.

Those that had been vaccinated would also be allowed, Belloso said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Copa America Qatar Australia
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp