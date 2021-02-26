ISL 7: Sunil Chhetri will finish his career at Bengaluru FC, says Moosa

By ANI

VASCO: Bengaluru FC might have concluded the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a defeat but interim head coach Naushad Moosa feels star player Sunil Chhetri will stay with the Blues.

Jamshedpur FC wrapped up their season with a 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday. With both sides playing for the sixth spot, Jamshedpur held on to the win despite a spirited second-half show from Bengaluru, who finished seventh.

Despite the loss in the league's final match, Moosa was optimistic that the Indian skipper will finish their career with the Bengaluru-based side.

"As far as Sunil (Chhetri) is concerned I doubt he wants to leave Bengaluru FC. He will finish (his career) at Bengaluru FC. The feeling what he has for the club for seven years, I'm sure he will be attached to the club," said Moosa at the post-match press conference.

With nothing lose, the Blues gave young players a go-ahead in the match against Jamshedpur FC. But the inexperienced defence saw them conceding three goals in the first half.

"The idea was to give youngsters time, things didn't work out. There were three early goals. That's what we had to change. Then we were almost there," Moosa said.

With the season coming to an end, the interim head coach said he learned how to handle pressure as a coach which will help him in the future.

"These 11 games, it has been a learning moment, about players, opponents. In the 11 games as a coach, I have learnt how to handle situations. In the years to come, it will help me," Moosa signed off.