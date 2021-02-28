STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Odisha to host Indian Women's League this year

The dates for the tournament are yet to be finalised and will be announced soon, AIFF said.

Published: 28th February 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Winners of IWL 2019-2020 Gokulam Kerala. (Photo | Twitter/Indian Football)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Odisha will host the 2020-2021 Hero Indian Women's League, the All India Football Federation said on Sunday.

The dates for the tournament are yet to be finalised and will be announced soon, the football body added.

AIFF president Praful Patel thanked the Odisha government for agreeing to play host to the event.

"The government of Odisha has been a great supporter of Indian football. We are very thankful to Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, Mr Vishal Kumar Dev, Mr Vineel Krishna and and the entire sports department of Odisha for extending all the support and help to organise the Hero Indian Women's League," Patel said in a statement.

"Over the years, the tournament has provided the platform for a lot of budding women footballers to show-case their talent and provide them the option of taking up football as a career."

The AIFF further stated that it "stays committed to the development of women's football in the country."

India are scheduled to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022 which will be followed by the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.

The AIFF, thus, is hoping to utilise the event to scout and unearth new talent for the women's national team.

Odisha sports minister Tushar Kanti Behera said, "Holistic development of sports in India, and Indian football in particular is Odisha sports' vision.Odisha has been synonymous with women's football in India for long.

I am an ardent supporter of women empowerment, and the hosting of the Indian Women's League in Odisha allows us the opportunity to contribute to the development of women's football in the country along with the All India Football Federation."

Odisha principal secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Vishal Kumar Dev added: "Hosting the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Women's League will be another feather in the cap of Odisha sports.

Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has turned into the biggest sporting hub in our country.

I am sure the IWL will lead to tremendous excitement amongst the football aficionados of the state."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala indian womens league
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp