STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Adil Khan is a fantastic player and deserves chance to play: Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez

The 32-year-old footballer is yet to start a game in the ongoing ISL and has featured for just 27 minutes since returning from injury.

Published: 04th January 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad FC's Adil Khan and manager Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC's Adil Khan and manager Manuel Marquez (File photo| AFP and Twitter)

By ANI

PANAJI: Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez has said India international Adil Khan deserves a chance to play in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 32-year-old footballer is yet to start a game in the ongoing ISL and has featured for just 27 minutes since returning from injury. Marquez said Adil is a "fantastic player" but the playing style of his team is very different from others.

"When you don't put a player, it's normal to feel that 'you don't like this player'. I spoke with Adil and I'm very happy with his attitude. His chance to play is very close but at this moment, the style of the team is very different," goal.com quoted Marquez as saying.

The Hyderabad-based side has tasted defeats in the last three games but coach Marquez feels his team is defending well and the time is now to turn the tables.

"In all the teams of the world, when you receive three consecutive defeats, you always remember the players that are not playing. Adil for sure is a fantastic player and he deserves a chance to play," said Marquez.

"If you look at the statistics, we are a team who have allowed fewer chances for the opponents but we are conceding goals in the last four-to-five games. My team is defending well and now the strategy is to try and turn the situation," he added.

Hyderabad FC will now hope to edge onto the top half of the ISL table, when they lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad FC Manuel Marquez ISL 2020 Indian Super League Adil Khan
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp