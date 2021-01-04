STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I still have a lot to learn: Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden after 3-1 win over Chelsea

At 20 years and 220 days, he became the second-youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Chelsea since Jermain Defoe in September 2002.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden (Photo| AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Manchester City young midfielder Phil Foden said that he has a lot to learn from Pep Guardiola and teammates and added that he wants to enjoy his game at the club. England international set up Ilkay Gundogan for City's first goal in Sunday's 3-1 win against Chelsea and swept home Kevin De Bruyne's cross for their second goal just 157 seconds later.

At 20 years and 220 days, he became the second-youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Chelsea since Jermain Defoe in September 2002. Foden has now been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals -- finding the net nine times himself and setting up five more for his teammates.

"I still have a lot to learn. There are quality players here. Riyad Mahrez on the bench today could easily play. I just have to keep doing well each time and improving. The manager's praise means a lot when you put 100 per cent into a game. It feels nice. I'm enjoying my football and I want to keep enjoying it," Goal.com quoted Foden as saying.

City dropped off in the second half and Callum Hudson-Odoi pulled one back for Chelsea in stoppage time, though Foden was delighted with his side's overall display at Stamford Bridge."It gives you the confidence, coming here and getting a result of how we did. It gives everyone confidence in the training room and we want to keep pushing and playing like this more often," he said.

"The first half was brilliant. To be three goals up, it's not always easy to go into the second half three goals up and play the same way. You could probably tell the second half we dropped off a bit and let them have it. Overall it was a great performance and doesn't put us in a bad position with the games in hand," the midfielder added.

City is at fifth spot with 29 points in 15 games and will next take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ilkay Gundogan Phil Foden Pep Guardiola Manchester City Manchester City vs Chelsea
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp