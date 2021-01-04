STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Hyderabad end three-match losing run, hammer Chennaiyin

The result meant Hyderabad leapfrogged their opponents and climbed two spots to sixth and now have 12 points from nine games.

Hyderabad FC players celebrate. (Photo | ISL media)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

Hyderabad FC finally put an end to their three-match losing run with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Monday. All five goals came in the second half with Halicharan Narzary scoring a double for the Nizams.

The result meant Hyderabad leapfrogged their opponents and climbed two spots to sixth and now have 12 points from nine games.

More importantly, they are level on points with fifth-placed Bengaluru FC and a point behind the team in fourth. Last year's runners-up are now eighth with 10 points in their kitty from nine matches. The result could have been even more emphatic if not for heroics from Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in the first half.

Hyderabad were much quicker off the blocks with the opening chance coming within the first minute. Joel Chianese was denied by Kaith on at least three occasions while Odei Onaindia misjudged a simple header as both teams went into the break with the scores level. But they were not to be denied in the second half as they registered a three-minute double early on in the second half. The first goal was a comedy of errors with Kaith at fault.

A mix-up between Kaith and Eli Sabia while trying an attempted clearance allowed Chianese to score his maiden ISL goal. Three minutes later, Hyderabad doubled their tally through a rasping left-footer from Narzary.

The two-time champions reduced the deficit after a blunder from opposition keeper Laxmikant Kattimani allowed Anirudh Thapa the easiest of tap-ins. But the Nizams were in rampaging form and they opened up a two-goal cushion after Joao Victor curled in from the edge of the box. The rout was completed five minutes later as Chennaiyin's woeful defense was exposed again as they pushed for a late goal.

Substitute Fran Sandaza released Narzary, who made his way from near the half-way line, into the box and produced a neat finish.

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo did not mince words post-match and did not want to hide behind the fact that inspirational skipper Rafael Crivellaro was absent. "In the first half, it could have been 3-0 for HFC. I must be honest, it wasn't a good football game by my team. We didn't create one chance. I try to defend my team but today it was very, very bad performance by everyone. If it hadn't been for Vishal, it would have been 6-7 goals."

Manuel Marquez was jubilant having stopped the rut. "Yes, finally we can be happy. I think the team played a very good game. First half we failed with very good chances. After the first goal, Chennaiyin had to take risks and we took full advantage."

