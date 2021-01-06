STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL: Bright wonder goal in SC East Bengal vs FC Goa draw

The Red and Golds climbed a spot to ninth, with seven points from nine games. FC Goa, on the other hand, remain third with 15 points from 10 games.

Published: 06th January 2021 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Players of SC East Bengal

Players of SC East Bengal (Photo | SC East Bengal, Twitter)

By Express News Service

A ten-man SC East Bengal held FC Goa 1-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Even though the Kolkata giants could not win their second game, the goal scored by their new recruit Bright Enobakhare will be talked about for years.

The Red and Golds climbed a spot to ninth, with seven points from nine games. FC Goa, on the other hand, remain third with 15 points from 10 games.

The first half was a cagey affair with neither managing to break the deadlock. Debjit Majumdar was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers but it was East Bengal who had the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes.

SCEB won a throw-in, and Raju Gaikwad found an unmarked Daniel Fox at the far post, who failed to keep his header on target.

Goa continued to pile on the pressure on their opponents after the change of ends. SCEB's hopes of grabbing control of the game suffered a huge blow when Fox was sent off in the 56th minute. The SCEB captain received his marching orders for a rough challenge on Alexander Jesuraj.

The refereeing was again under the scanner as Goa did not get a red for a two-footed lunge while Fox saw red for a 50-50 challenge.

Despite the man-advantage, a defensive error from Goa almost gifted East Bengal the lead. Matti Steinmann pounced on a sloppy pass from Princeton Rebello and made his way into the box before firing his shot wide.

Soon after, The kolkata side were rewarded for their perseverance. And what a goal it was. Bright slalomed past the entire Goa defence, showing brilliant trickery and balance and calmly slotted past the keeper.

However, the Gaurs showed their fighting spirit as they equalised within a minute as SCEB's defence was caught napping. Saviour Gama delivered a cross at the near post and Murgaonkar rose high to put Goa on level terms. Goa have now gained nine points from losing positions.

SCEB head coach Robbie Fowler was delighted with the point but bemoaned the refereeing standards once again. "I think we did well. But every game we are up against the referee. And we have to live with that. Two players for went the ball, he (Daniel Fox) won the ball. I don't know why he was sent off. I hope it's only a one game ban. The attitude, intention and desire was brilliant from the team after being reduced to 10."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC East Bengal FC goa
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp