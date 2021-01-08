STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United sign forward Amad Diallo from Atalanta

The 18-year-old, who played regularly in Atalanta's youth ranks, made a total of five senior appearances for the Italian club and scored one goal.

Manchester United's new winger Amad Diallo

Manchester United's new winger Amad Diallo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Manchester United completed the signing of teenager Amad Diallo from Atalanta on Thursday, with the winger signing a contract until 2025 with the option of a further year.

United reached an agreement with the Serie A club for the 18-year-old Diallo on Oct. 5, subject to a medical, work permit and personal terms.

United confirmed those steps have been completed and an application has been made for a visa, which once issued will allow the Ivory Coast native to travel to Manchester and link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United," Diallo said. “This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice."

Diallo made five appearances for Atalanta — including two this season — and scored one goal, on his debut against Udinese in October 2019.

“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club," Diallo added.

British media reported that United will pay an initial fee of 21 million euros ($19 million), with an additional 20 million euros ($18 million) possible in add-ons.

“As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and, having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game," Solskjaer said. “Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.

“It will take time for him to adapt, but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition."

