The team is developing all the time: Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the team's improvement, saying that they are winning tighter games and "developing all the time."

"I feel the team is developing all the time. We're better and stronger mentally, we know more about ourselves, the team is gelling better and getting over the line in tighter games, we're winning tighter games. That's been a big thing for us -- those extra points have come from wins like Southampton away, Brighton away, Wolves at home -- when you score the winner in injury time. Those were all very important points [to pick up], so we are improving and developing, yes," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United currently hold the second position on the Premier League standings with 33 points, same as the table-toppers Liverpool. Notably, Solskjaer's men have played 16 games, one less than Liverpool.

However, the manager stressed that it is 'irrelevant' to focus on the table at the moment and wants the team to get ready for the next game.

"The season for the fans is a different season compared to the players. I've been a player myself, I've been a fan myself, now I'm a manager and it's different mindsets for all of them. Fans, yes you're allowed to be excited, but I can't remember one league table from a January that I was part of as a player," Solskjaer said.

"I cannot tell you where we were on 1 January in 2002 or 1998 or whenever, so it's irrelevant really. We just have to focus on developing the team and the way we play and the mentality, and be ready for each game," he added.

Manchester United are currently preparing for the Premier League clash against Burnley, slated to take place on Wednesday.