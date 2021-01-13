STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Dilemma is on who will take over from Messi and Ronaldo after them: Fernando Hierro

The former centre-back who scored over a hundred goals for the Real Madrid feels that the world football would find it hard to replace the duo after their playing days.

Published: 13th January 2021 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Fernando Hierro

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro played with some of the biggest names in world football during his playing days as he led the Galacticos team which included the likes of Ronaldo, Zindedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham to name a few.

While they were the best players in the world during those days, the past decade and a half was all about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with the two dominating the game like no one else.

The former centre-back who scored over a hundred goals for the Madrid side and is also Spain's fifth all-time leading goalscorer feels that the world football would find it hard to replace the duo after their playing days.

"Our dilemma is on who is going to be the next players to replace them because it's not going to be easy based on the performances that they've had. I was lucky to work with Cristiano for a year and he was a fantastic player. His level is just out of the ordinary. These are players that represent a period of time in football that is something incredible and hopefully they'll be playing for a few more years," said the 52-year-old who is also a La Liga ambassador.

With Ronaldo moving to Juventus in 2018, Messi has been the poster boy of La Liga. But with the Argentine's future at the Catalan club uncertain, La Liga could lose their biggest icons of recent times.
Hierro suggested that the league was bigger than these two players but also added that such players also acted as ambassadors for these historic clubs.

While Madrid have come to terms with the departure of Ronaldo, Hierro hopes that their current captain Sergio Ramos is retained by the club.

"Ramos and Messi are emblematic players. They really represent not just two of the best clubs in the world but also the La Liga," said the veteran.

He added: "Without a doubt. What Ramos means for Real Madrid, his leadership and his performance. Despite his age, he's got fantastic performance and he's at an extraordinary level at the moment."
As far as Messi's future is concerned, Hierro felt that it will depend on the club's upcoming presidential election.

"It depends a lot on elections and if he feels comfortable at the club. It would be good if he stayed but that decision will have to be taken by him and it's his decision. I think it's going to depend on the sports project that FC Barcelona offers him," he said.

This season of La Liga has not just been about Real Madrid and Barcelona as the likes of Atletico Madrid, Villareal and Real Sociedad have made the title fight exciting.

While Atletico are leading, Sociedad have emerged as the surprise package. Hierro feels that it is commendable how the league has been exciting and competitive even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"What is important is the health of the players. There is a pandemic and at any point in time, this year apart from the sport's performance and what happens on the field, I think the health of everyone is essential this year. You (players and teams) are going to need a lot of physical and mental stability to win," said Hierro. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fernando Hierro Real Madrid Messi ronaldo
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp