Dilemma is on who will take over from Messi and Ronaldo after them: Fernando Hierro

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro played with some of the biggest names in world football during his playing days as he led the Galacticos team which included the likes of Ronaldo, Zindedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham to name a few.

While they were the best players in the world during those days, the past decade and a half was all about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with the two dominating the game like no one else.

The former centre-back who scored over a hundred goals for the Madrid side and is also Spain's fifth all-time leading goalscorer feels that the world football would find it hard to replace the duo after their playing days.

"Our dilemma is on who is going to be the next players to replace them because it's not going to be easy based on the performances that they've had. I was lucky to work with Cristiano for a year and he was a fantastic player. His level is just out of the ordinary. These are players that represent a period of time in football that is something incredible and hopefully they'll be playing for a few more years," said the 52-year-old who is also a La Liga ambassador.

With Ronaldo moving to Juventus in 2018, Messi has been the poster boy of La Liga. But with the Argentine's future at the Catalan club uncertain, La Liga could lose their biggest icons of recent times.

Hierro suggested that the league was bigger than these two players but also added that such players also acted as ambassadors for these historic clubs.

While Madrid have come to terms with the departure of Ronaldo, Hierro hopes that their current captain Sergio Ramos is retained by the club.

"Ramos and Messi are emblematic players. They really represent not just two of the best clubs in the world but also the La Liga," said the veteran.

He added: "Without a doubt. What Ramos means for Real Madrid, his leadership and his performance. Despite his age, he's got fantastic performance and he's at an extraordinary level at the moment."

As far as Messi's future is concerned, Hierro felt that it will depend on the club's upcoming presidential election.

"It depends a lot on elections and if he feels comfortable at the club. It would be good if he stayed but that decision will have to be taken by him and it's his decision. I think it's going to depend on the sports project that FC Barcelona offers him," he said.

This season of La Liga has not just been about Real Madrid and Barcelona as the likes of Atletico Madrid, Villareal and Real Sociedad have made the title fight exciting.

While Atletico are leading, Sociedad have emerged as the surprise package. Hierro feels that it is commendable how the league has been exciting and competitive even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"What is important is the health of the players. There is a pandemic and at any point in time, this year apart from the sport's performance and what happens on the field, I think the health of everyone is essential this year. You (players and teams) are going to need a lot of physical and mental stability to win," said Hierro.

