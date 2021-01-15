STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Down to us to find new solutions: Arsenal's David Luiz after goalless draw

With this draw, Arsenal's three-match Premier League winning run came to an end.

Published: 15th January 2021 04:55 PM

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: After being held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace, Arsenal's David Luiz said it was a "typical" Premier League game and it is now down to them to find new solutions.

"It was a typical Premier League game. It's always difficult against a strong opponent with a low block, just waiting for the counter-attacks. I think we could have scored some goals and that's frustrating. In these kinds of games, if you score one, you can score two or three but until you break the low block of the opponent, it's going to be difficult," the club's official website quoted Luiz as saying.

"It's up to us to try to find some new solutions and that's frustrating because I think we could do it in that game. OK, I'm happy [with the clean sheet] but I prefer to win rather than just keeping a clean sheet. Of course for the long process it's always good to continue to keep clean sheets and improve our defensive side, but I will always trade a clean sheet for a victory because I prefer the collective," he added.

With this draw, Arsenal's three-match Premier League winning run came to an end. Also, the result leaves Arsenal 11th with 24 points from 18 matches. On the other hand, Crystal Palace are a point and two places behind Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also expressed disappointment over the draw and said: "I am disappointed because we wanted to win the game but I think the draw is a fair result, because we lacked some presence and some quality in the final third to win tonight."

Arsenal will now take on Newcastle on Tuesday.

