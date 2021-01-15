STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Real Madrid failing to reach Supercopa de Espana final not a 'disaster', says Zidane

Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's only goal but it was not enough as the club failed to progress in the competition.

Published: 15th January 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MALAGA: After failing to reach the final of the Supercopa de Espana, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said they cannot go "crazy" over the semi-final defeat against Athletic Club, adding that his side tried hard to score an equaliser. Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Club here on Friday.

"Our start to the match was complicated, our first half was not good. They had two chances and scored two goals and that's it. The second half was totally different and after 20 minutes we changed things up because I didn't like the formation, and we played with Eden on the left and Marco on the right. We tried hard, we created chances, hit the post, we scored the goal, we got into the game, but we couldn't find an equaliser," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"The team tried hard. We started the game badly and we have to move on and think about continuing to work. When good times come our way we have to keep going and now the same thing, we can't go crazy and get ahead of ourselves. We're all in this together. We started the game badly and we found it hard in the first half. Then in the second half they did well, but it wasn't enough tonight," he added.

Raul Garcia scored twice in the match to help Athletic Club set up a Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona. Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's only goal but it was not enough as the club failed to progress in the competition.

Zidane also stressed that it is not a "disaster" and they will work hard to make sure they make a comeback.

"No. It's not a disaster. A disaster would be not trying, not giving our all out on the pitch. That's not the case. In life we have to keep working hard and we have to try to win now. You can't always win, but that's what we're going to try to do in the next game," he said.

Real Madrid will now take on Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on January 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Madrid Zidane
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp