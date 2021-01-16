STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri accepts opponent's apology for 'ugly words'

Nadiem Amiri has accepted an apology from a Union Berlin player who verbally abused him when the Bundesliga teams played Friday.

Published: 16th January 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen moves away during the German Bundesliga match against Union Berlin in Berlin.

Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen moves away during the German Bundesliga match against Union Berlin in Berlin. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri has accepted an apology from a Union Berlin player who verbally abused him when the Bundesliga teams played Friday.

"He came to me in the changing room after the game," Amiri said Saturday on Leverkusen's website.

"There were ugly words on the pitch said in the heat of the moment that he's very sorry for. He credibly assured me of that and therefore the matter is now dealt with for me."

Union's late 1-0 win ended with Amiri angrily approaching Union midfielder Florian Hübner and pointing his finger in Hübner's face after the final whistle. Union coach Urs Fischer attempted to console the furious Amiri.

Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah told broadcaster DAZN that Amiri was abused by an opponent who used a racially charged term referring to the Germany midfielder's Afghan background.

"It doesn't belong on the football pitch, no matter how emotional things get," Tah said.

"It's the most bitter part of the evening. I hope there are consequences."

Fischer missed the incident.

"I heard there were words on the pitch that have no place on the pitch," Fischer said.

Neither Amiri nor Tah referred to the Union player by name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadiem Amiri Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp