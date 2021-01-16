STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jose Mourinho hints Dele Alli is unhappy at Tottenham but refused to comment on potential transfer

Jose Mourinho admitted that some players can be unhappy in the team but refused to comment on transfer rumours of Dele Alli.

Published: 16th January 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted that some players can be "unhappy" in the team but refused to comment on transfer rumours of English midfielder Dele Alli.

Alli has been in and out of the picture since Mourinho took over at Spurs last season, with the midfielder all but excluded from the Portuguese manager's plans this campaign.

The England star has made only four league appearances this season, playing a total of 74 minutes in the Premier League.

"In every dressing room are unhappy players. For sure. If any one of us, of my tribe, tells you that in his dressing room are only happy players, I don't think it's true. Or somebody is so so lucky to have a miracle in his hands," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying."Then you can have [an] unhappy professional and the unhappy professional is the one that is unhappy but feels that his duty is to work, work, work and work. And there is the unhappy that believes that it's not his job to fight and to work every minute for the squad and for the club," he added.

Alli's absence from league action has led to several transfer rumours, with former manager Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain reported to be among his potential suitors.

"The question is if I let Dele go without getting a player in exchange and I'm not going to answer that. It's not a question that I am comfortable to answer. Of course, I would know how to answer. But I am not ready to answer. I am not ready to make public my vision of the situation," Mourinho said.

Spurs currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, six points behind league-leaders Manchester United, who face second-placed Liverpool this weekend. Tottenham will face Sheffield United on Sunday before turning their focus towards an FA Cup visit to Wycombe. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dele Alli Jose Mourinho Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Dele Alli Transfer
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp