FC Bengaluru United inks partnership with Sevilla FC

FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) reached a partnership agreement with La Liga club Sevilla FC, who are also further expanding their brand internationally, on Monday. It comes as a huge boost for the Bengaluru-based club, which was only formed two years ago.

For over a few months from around the end of the last year, the two clubs were said to be in frequent conversations before the agreement finally became official.

FCBU, owned by Nimida United Sports Development Private Limited, is now looking to tap into the expertise of the Spanish club, which will export to FCBU the success model that helped them win European titles as well.

"FC Bengaluru United being a young club has a lot to learn from the success and expertise of Sevilla FC that has won them six Europa League titles. We look forward to building our youth talent with a 'Never Surrender' attitude. Furthermore we look forward to leveraging the technology talent in Bengaluru to work on innovative sport technology together with Sevilla FC," said Gaurav Manchanda, founder and director of Nimida Sports, told The New Indian Express.

What makes this partnership intriguing is the fact that Sevilla partnered with a club, which ply their trade in the third tier of Indian football when teams in ISL are widely known in comparison.

"This partnership helps us place Sevilla FC within the Indian market, one that we had marked as a strategic goal within our international expansion plan. We partner up with a young club who have a really strong base for growth and an exciting future in an emerging footballing nation. We are delighted with the new partnership," the press release quoted Sevilla chairman, José Castro as saying.

