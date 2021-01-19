STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi banned for two matches after first red card in Barcelona career

Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career during the match against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks out of the pitch after being shown a red card during the Spanish Supercopa final soccer match against FC Barcelona. (Photo | AP)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks out of the pitch after being shown a red card during the Spanish Supercopa final soccer match against FC Barcelona. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Tuesday was handed a two-match ban following his first red card as a Barcelona player.

The RFEF, who control disciplinary matters in Spain, have said that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will not have to serve a lengthy suspension for lashing out at Asier Villalibre and as a result, just a two-match ban has been handed, reported Goal.com.

Earlier, it was being said that Messi could face up to 12 games ban as a result of his reckless actions. But a lesser sentence has been handed to the Argentine. The match officials and RFEF have also said that there was no aggression on the part of Messi.

Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career during the match against Athletic Club on Sunday. The red card was shown to Messi for violent conduct on Asier Villalibre, an incident that was spotted by the VAR, near the end of the clash.

Antoine Griezmann scored the opening goal of the match against Athletic Club, putting Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute.

However, the lead lasted for just two minutes as Oscar de Marcos netted an equaliser. Griezmann then found the back of the net in the 70th minute with Barcelona again taking the lead.

Athletic Club's Asier Villalibre levelled the scores in the 90th minute before Inaki Williams scored the winning goal three minutes later.

Barcelona will now take on Cornella in the Copa del Rey on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp