STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan

Mandzukic will wear the No. 9 shirt, the club said.

Published: 20th January 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic with the photographer | AP

By Associated Press

MILAN: AC Milan signed 34-year-old Mario Mandzukic on Tuesday, giving 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic support in attack for the Italian league leader’s title challenge.

Milan said the Croatia veteran “agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one."

Mandzukic returns to Serie A — where he won four straight titles with Juventus from 2015-19 — after a spell in Qatar with league champion Al-Duhail.

Milan is seeking its first Serie A title in 10 years and leads city rival Inter by three points. Milan is also in the round of 32 of the Europa League and faces Red Star Belgrade next month.

Mandzukic will wear the No. 9 shirt, the club said.

The Croatian won a Champions League title with Bayern Munich in 2013 and scored for Juventus in a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2017 final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mario Mandzukic AC Milan Football transfer Serie A
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp