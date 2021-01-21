Kerala Blasters post thrilling win against Bengaluru FC

By Express News Service

Kerala Blasters came back from a goal down to beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in a dramatic finish at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday. After Cleiton Silva scored the opener for Naushad Moosa’s men, two second-half strikes from Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Rahul KP helped the Yellow Army register their third win of the season.

It is Bengaluru’s fifth loss in their last six games while Kerala have collected seven points from their last three. Bengaluru started the game on a bright note, as Erik Paartalu had a shot on target inside the first minute of the contest. In fact, Kerala got a decent chance to take the lead in the 15th minute of the game when Costa Nhamoinesu’s attempt went over the crossbar.

But, Bengaluru forward Silva ensured that he did not miss the target when a chance came by. The Brazilian was at the receiving end of a long throw in from Rahul Bheke, and Silva showed some great technique with his volley to keep the ball down and find the back of the net in the 24th minute.

That goal gave them further confidence as they pressed further to double their lead. They almost achieved it via Sunil Chettri’s free-kick just before the break. Kerala goalkeeper Albino Gomes made a good save to keep them in the game. Full story: newindianexpress.com