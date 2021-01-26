STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL 7: SC East Bengal rope in goalkeeper Subrata Paul on loan from Hyderabad FC

Published: 26th January 2021 02:24 PM

Subrata Paul (File | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: SC East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of seasoned India goalkeeper Subrata Paul on loan from Hyderabad FC for the remainder of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

This will be Paul's second stint with East Bengal after the 2008-09 season in which he bagged the Federation Cup.

"I can't explain how happy and overwhelmed I am to be back at SC East Bengal. I know the weight and meaning of the red and gold colours. I consider myself very lucky and blessed to be a part of SC East Bengal. I cannot wait to get on the pitch and help them shine," Paul said in a statement.

Paul, 34, played six matches for Hyderabad FC this season keeping two clean sheets.

"Subrata is vastly experienced and has been doing an amazing job between the sticks for a long time now. His signing bolsters our goalkeeping options. Subrata's wealth of experience will also help the other keepers around," SC East Bengal head coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler said.

Paul has kept as many as 28 clean sheets in his ISL career with 91 appearances with clubs like Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC, and Hyderabad FC

"We all know his experience and the quality that he has got. I have worked with him before at Jamshedpur FC and I know what he can bring to the squad. So hopefully he is ready to compete with Debjit (Majumder) for the first team place," SC East Bengal goalkeeping coach Bobby Mimms said.

"I know his work rate. He works really hard and that rubs off on the other goalkeepers around him. It makes my job easier if goalkeepers want to work. On another note, I wish Sankar (Roy) all the best. He has also worked hard in training," he added.

Nicknamed the 'Spiderman' for his heart-stopping saves during India's AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar in 2011, Paul has donned the India colours 67 times and is one of the few Indian players with European pedigree, having plied his trade for Danish club Vestsjaelland.

It was for his exploits against South Korea in the Asian Cup that Paul was nicknamed 'Spiderman' by the international media.

An Arjuna award recipient, Paul has been part of India's title-winning sides that lifted the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, the 2015 SAFF Championship as well as the Nehru Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2009. 

