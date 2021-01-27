Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa signs for Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki
THESSALONIKI:
The club, which won the Greek title in 2019 for the first time since the mid-1980s, said the Japan international signed an 18-month contract.
Kagawa has scored 31 goals in 97 appearances as an attacking midfielder for Japan and was a regular for the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.
PAOK is currently in fourth place in the 14-team Greek league with 36 points.
Olympiakos leads with 48 points.