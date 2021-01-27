STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa signs for Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki

Published: 27th January 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa gestures, upon his arrival at the airport in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

THESSALONIKI: Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa signed with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

The club, which won the Greek title in 2019 for the first time since the mid-1980s, said the Japan international signed an 18-month contract.

Kagawa has scored 31 goals in 97 appearances as an attacking midfielder for Japan and was a regular for the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

PAOK is currently in fourth place in the 14-team Greek league with 36 points.

Olympiakos leads with 48 points.

