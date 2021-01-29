STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo donates £250,000 to help fight poverty amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nuno Espirito Santo has donated £250,000 in an initiative, Feed Our Pack, which aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty.

Published: 29th January 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WOLVERHAMPTON: Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has donated £250,000 in an initiative, Feed Our Pack, which aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wolves Foundation today launched Feed Our Pack, an initial £500,000 project that aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," the club said in a statement.

"The project, which will run for an initial three-years, has been made possible by a £250,000 grant from the Premier League PFA Community Fund and a generous personal donation of £250,000 from Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo," it added.

The club said Feed Our Pack will be supporting selected foodbanks in the city, with the aim of increasing the volume of food being distributed to meet increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Santo said the people of Wolverhampton have been "fantastic" to him since his arrival, so, he wants to give something back and help those who are struggling in these challenging times.

"Wolves fans and the people of Wolverhampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived here almost four years ago, and I wanted to give something back and help the people who are struggling during the pandemic," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"When you live in a city, you see and hear how people have been affected, but it is also a great city where people help and support each other and this is a really important project from Wolves Foundation. Together we are stronger, and I hope that our supporters will want to join in and make sure we look after those people in our community who need it most during these really difficult times," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp