STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro Cup impact? Coronavirus cases across Europe rise by 10% over last week

The Delta variant has also been behind a steep upward curve in cases in the United Kingdom but that did not stop authorities easing restrictions for England's last-16 win over Germany on Tuesday.

Published: 01st July 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Football fans

Hungarian fans follow the Euro 2020 match between Hungary and France, at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: As Euro 2020 heads towards its conclusion, and ever larger crowds flock to matches, there are increasing concerns about games becoming super-spreader events as the Delta variant of coronavirus fuels a rise in infections around Europe.

With vaccination progressing fast across the continent and people eagerly anticipating the holiday season, it is tempting to view large crowds at European Championship matches and gathering in cities as a sign of life returning to normal.

However, there are particular concerns about upcoming games in London and Saint Petersburg, two cities particularly affected by the Delta variant.

"If we want to spread the Delta variant around Europe then this is the way to do it," epidemiologist Antoine Flahault told AFP.

Friday's quarter-final between Spain and Switzerland will go ahead in Saint Petersburg, despite Russia dealing with a surge in virus cases and record daily deaths.

Both semi-finals and the final will be played in London, with more than 60,000 fans allowed to attend the games at Wembley.

The Delta variant has also been behind a steep upward curve in cases in the United Kingdom but that did not stop authorities easing restrictions for England's last-16 win over Germany on Tuesday.

Almost 42,000 fans were inside the 90,000-seat Wembley to witness that game and the images of maskless England supporters wildly celebrating victory have caused some consternation.

In England, excitement is growing that the national team could go on to win the European crown in front of their own supporters.

Flahault though is of the opinion that matches scheduled for Wembley should be moved.

"It wouldn't have been very difficult to move these matches to cities where the risk is not so great," said Flahault, the director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva.

Matches will not be moved

UEFA, though, has no plans to move any matches.

European football’s governing body told AFP "all the remaining matches will go ahead according to the match schedule as planned".

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation warned new coronavirus cases across Europe had risen by 10 percent over the last week after a previously long and steady decline.

And the WHO admitted to fears that crowds at Euro 2020 -- which is being played in 11 countries for the first time -- could be a contributing factor, saying host cities needed to do more to monitor the movement of spectators beyond stadiums.

"How are people getting there? Are they travelling in large crowded convoys of buses? Are they taking individual measures when they are doing that?," asked Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO's European office.

"What we know is that in a context of increasing transmission, large mass gatherings can act as amplifiers in terms of transmission," she added.

'No new big wave'

Most games in the tournament, postponed from last year because of the pandemic, have been played in front of severely restricted attendances.

However, in Hungary's capital Budapest there were no restrictions on capacity, meaning a tournament high of nearly 56,000 spectators attended the host nation's match against France.

Danish authorities reported that three supporters were infected with the Delta variant at their team's game against Belgium in Copenhagen and urged 4,000 other fans to get tested.

Finland's health authority reported nearly 100 cases among fans who had travelled across the border to attend their team's game against Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Public Health Scotland said nearly 2,000 cases were linked to people watching matches, two thirds of them people who travelled to London for Scotland's game against England.

"It cannot be totally excluded that events and gatherings could ultimately lead to some local increase in the number of cases, but this would not only apply to football matches, but also to any kind of situations that are now allowed as part of the easing measures decided by the competent local authorities,” said Dr Daniel Koch, UEFA's medical advisor for the competition.

"The intensive vaccination campaigns that have been rolled out across Europe and the border controls will help ensure that no new big wave will start in Europe and put pressure on the respective health systems, as was the case during the previous infection waves."

Flahault, meanwhile, believes fans should not consider going to games in London or in Saint Petersburg if they are not vaccinated, and encouraged those who do to avoid gathering in bars and restaurants or crowding onto public transport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Europe coronavirus Europe COVID-19 Euro 2020 Euro Cup Euro Cup 2020 Delta variant Delta variant COVID delta variant UEFA WHO Wembley
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp