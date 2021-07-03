STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes congratulates Juan Mata on contract extension

Manchester United on Friday announced that Juan Mata has agreed on a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has joked that he wants Juan Mata's shirt number -- No. 8 -- and will now have to wait after Mata's contract extension with Manchester United was announced.

Manchester United on Friday announced that Juan Mata has agreed on a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022. The 33-year-old completed a transfer from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 and has since made 273 appearances as a Red, scoring 51 goals in the process.

"I guess I'll have to wait for the number 8 another year... Congrats brother!! Well deserved! An example and an inspiration on and off the pitch @juanmata8," Bruno Fernandes tweeted.

The Spaniard has won four trophies during his time with the club -- a Europa League title, an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup, and a Community Shield. Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history, and he is highly respected by all of his teammates.

Notably, Fernandes use to wear the No. 8 at Sporting CP before claiming the No. 18 at Old Trafford.

