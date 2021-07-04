STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

A decade in waiting, Henderson finally scores for England

Kane, the England captain, called Henderson "a great leader, a great role model to have in this squad."

Published: 04th July 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates with John Stones, left, after scoring during the Euro 2020 quarterfinal match against Ukraine at Olympic stadium, Rome, July 3, 2021.

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates with John Stones, left, after scoring during the Euro 2020 quarterfinal match against Ukraine at Olympic stadium, Rome, July 3, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: After 10 years and more than 60 games, Jordan Henderson has finally experienced the feeling of scoring for England's national team.

The 31-year-old midfielder got his team's final goal on Saturday in a 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the European Championship quarterfinals.

Henderson headed in Mason Mount’s corner in the second half at the Stadio Olimpico, keeping his eyes fixed on the ball as it flew into the net like he wanted to make sure it was really happening.

“It was a real special moment. I’ve waited a long time,” said Henderson, who plays for Liverpool in the Premier League. “To get it in the quarterfinal of the European Championships, it’s not a bad place to get it.”

Henderson made his England debut on Nov. 17, 2010, and played another 60 matches for the team without managing to get on the scoresheet. When he came on for Declan Rice in the 57th minute against Ukraine, it was his 62nd appearance for England. Six minutes later, he connected on Mount's corner kick to make it 4-0.

ALSO READ: England 'not settling' for Euro 2020 semi-final, believes defender Harry Maguire

Ecstatic, Henderson rushed toward the corner flag to celebrate with his teammates.

“I'm so happy for Jordan," said striker Harry Kane, who scored two of England's goals on Saturday. “I know he's been desperate to score that goal. There's no better place to do it."

Kane, the England captain, called Henderson "a great leader, a great role model to have in this squad."

Henderson said it was "a really special night for me personally" and for England, which had never before won a European Championship match by a four-goal margin.

The team will next face Denmark in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

“We can enjoy it a little a bit on the way home but not too much," Henderson said. “We need to keep our feet on the ground and focus on the next game.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Jordan Henderson Ukraine Euro 2020 Kane Maguire Denmark
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp