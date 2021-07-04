STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England 'not settling' for Euro 2020 semi-final, believes defender Harry Maguire

Maguire's effort and Jordan Henderson's first England goal on his 62nd cap both game from set-pieces with Harry Kane also scoring twice.

England's defender Harry Maguire celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021.

England's defender Harry Maguire celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021.

By AFP

ROME: England defender Harry Maguire insisted they will not be satisfied with a run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to set up a last-four clash with Denmark.

Maguire scored his side's second goal in Rome, three years after also netting in England's World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.

Gareth Southgate's men lost their semi-final in Russia 2-1 after extra time to Croatia and Maguire believes they will learn from their mistakes in that game.

"It's a great feeling, back-to-back semi-finals at a major tournament is a great achievement but we don't stop here," the Manchester United captain told the BBC.

"We've got another big game coming up and we want to go further than we did at the World Cup.

"The way we did it shows the progress we are making as a country. Long may the improvement continue because we've got another big one coming up."

Maguire's effort and Jordan Henderson's first England goal on his 62nd cap both game from set-pieces with Harry Kane also scoring twice.

"We spoke before the game we needed to be better on attacking set plays," added Maguire. "I got a great connection on it. It's nice to chip in with the goal but most importantly the victory.

"This group of players is not settling for a semi-final. We've got to rest, recover and have another big one."

England will return to Wembley on Wednesday, where they played their opening four games of the tournament, with 60,000 fans allowed to attend the match against the Danes.

