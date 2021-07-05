STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Our goal as a club is to keep Harry Kane, says Spurs director Fabio Paratici

As a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career.

Published: 05th July 2021

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur F.C. new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has said that keeping Harry Kane is a "goal for the club" as he admits that he has not spoken to the forward about his future yet.

Notably, Kane has expressed his desire to leave the north-London club this summer with a couple of clubs interested in the 27-year-old, including Manchester City and Manchester United.

Tottenham failed to qualify for European football next season after finishing seventh in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign and lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City. As a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career.

A tug of war could ensue between the player and the club, with the balance of power in favour of Nuno Espirito Santo's side due to the fact that Kane is under contract until 2024.

Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports in Italy: "Keeping him is not just my goal, it's our goal as a club. I can't wait to watch him play live, I've been really lucky in the past years because I've watched a lot of top players and strikers, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and many more which now I forgot about."

"Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world. He's a complete player, really special. His physique is that of a real number nine, a true poacher, but he also has an incredibly refined technique."

Harry Kane underlined his status as one of the Premier League's most complete forwards last season by winning both the 2020/21 Golden Boot and Playmaker awards. He was the first player for 22 seasons, and only the third ever, to finish top of both rankings in the Premier League. He has won the Golden Boot three times, becoming only the third player to manage that hat-trick after Premier League Hall of Fame inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

