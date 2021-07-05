STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Veteran Kruse named in Germany's Olympic football squad

Germany open their Olympic campaign with a blockbuster game against Brazil on July 22 in a repeat of 2016's final in Rio de Janeiro.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Berlin's German forward Max Kruse

Union Berlin's German forward Max Kruse (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Veteran striker Max Kruse was a surprise inclusion Monday in Germany's men's squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games, five years after he was booted out of the national side.

The 33-year-old joins Nadiem Amiri, 24, and Maximilian Arnold, 27, all full Germany internationals, as the three players in the squad born before 1997.

Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg's Arnold won the 2017 European Under-21 title under Stefan Kuntz, who will coach the team at the Olympics.

Germany open their Olympic campaign with a blockbuster game against Brazil on July 22 in a repeat of 2016's final in Rio de Janeiro.

Kruse earned his Germany call-up after scoring 11 goals, with five assists in the Bundesliga for Union Berlin last season despite missing two months with injury.

He won the last of his 14 caps in 2015, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Georgia after netting twice in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar. 

However, then-coach Joachim Loew axed Kruse from the national squad in early 2016 after several negative headlines.

Kruse, a renown poker player, forgot a bag in a Berlin taxi containing 75,000 euros ($89,058) in cash, then just days later was involved in a public argument in a nightclub with a reporter from daily newspaper Bild.

Kuntz has also picked seven of the German Under-21 team which won the junior European championship last month.

There are no players from Germany's top outfits and Kuntz said a "willingness to support the Olympic team varied in the Bundesliga. Some big clubs unfortunately did not want to help as hoped."

The men's Olympic final is on Saturday August 7, less than a week before the new Bundesliga season starts on August 13.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany Tokyo Olympics Germany Olympics squad Max Kruse
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp