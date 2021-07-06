STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Borussia Dortmund reportedly chasing Netherlands' Donyell Malen as Jadon Sancho replacement

Sancho, 21, is set to leave Dortmund, who have agreed a transfer with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Published: 06th July 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, left, challenges for the ball with Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik during the Euro 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to spend some of the 85 million euros ($100 million) they are set to receive for Jadon Sancho on Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven.

According to magazine Kicker and Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund are chasing Malen, 22, who played in all four of his country's Euro 2020 games, creating two assists.

The centre forward scored 27 goals last season with ten assists in 45 games for PSV.

Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries is also reportedly being courted by Inter Milan.

"It was already clear before the summer that they could go abroad, and I still expect that now," PSV's German coach Roger Schmidt told Dutch paper De Telegraaf.

