STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard making most of unexpected Euro 2020 baptism

Damsgaard is more familiar than most with the Denmark coach, who handed the Jyllinge-born youngster his professional debut at Nordsjaelland in 2017.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Thrust into the starting line-up after Christian Eriksen's near-fatal cardiac arrest, Mikkel Damsgaard has emerged as Denmark's revelation of Euro 2020, helping his country resurrect a campaign that was almost over before it started.

Nicknamed 'Damsinho', the gifted Damsgaard, whose flamboyant talent has caught the eye of Europe's elite, embodies the enthusiasm and determination of a Danish team that faces England in Wednesday's semi-final at Wembley.

"I could never have dreamed of a better birthday present. It's crazy to get to Wembley," said the Sampdoria winger, cited by Danish daily BT, after Saturday's 2-1 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic, on the day of his 21st birthday.

"It's an adventure to be here. Crazy, after everything that has happened."

Hand-picked by Kasper Hjulmand to rebuild the attack in the absence of Eriksen, Damsgaard is more familiar than most with the Denmark coach, who handed the Jyllinge-born youngster his professional debut at Nordsjaelland in 2017.

"He's a super player," said Hjulmand. "The fact that's he's been able to throw himself into this and do it on this stage (Euro 2020) is fantastic," he told Danish media.

- '100 percent inspired by Eriksen' -
His superb opening goal in the crucial 4-1 group-stage win over Russia saw him become Denmark's youngest scorer at a European Championship.

The Danes scraped through as runners-up of Group B despite losing their first two games, and Damsgaard impressed again in the 4-0 thrashing of Wales.

"He resembles a graduate fresh out of school... but on the big stage at the Euro, he appears like an old, seasoned fighter for the national team, almost like Christian Eriksen in his prime," wrote BT.

Like the Inter Milan midfielder, Damsgaard is technically adept, strong with both feet and possesses great vision.

"I have been inspired by him, 100%," he told Danish news agency Ritzau.

"He is one of the players I have watched the most. I really looked up to him when I was younger and played more like a number 10, just like him."

Damsgaard though is quick to point out the two play different roles, explaining: "I'm a bit more on the wing and in attack than him."

- Sampdoria reluctant to sell -

His performances haven't gone unnoticed either in Italy, where Damsgaard made steady progress this season under Claudio Ranieri at Sampdoria.

He played 35 times in Serie A, scoring twice and adding four assists, no mean feat in a league where it can be hard for youngsters to settle.

"Ranieri has been crucial in accelerating my adaptation to Italian football," Damsgaard said in an interview with Sportweek magazine in February.

"I needed to make the step up by playing more competitive football than the Danish league... and I have to say that it matched my expectations, I needed that."

While under contract until 2024 at Sampdoria, a successful first year in Italy punctuated by a surprise breakout display at the Euro has already drawn interest from big clubs, including AC Milan.

But he will have to bide his time at Sampdoria, who are reluctant to let go of a player bought for six million euros from Nordsjaelland a year ago.

"How much is he worth? I don't know because he's not for sale. I am keeping a tight hold of him and we'll help him to develop because I want to get to the amount he's worth, between 30 and 50 million. He's a pure talent," said Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero, in a bid to ward off potential suitors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mikkel Damsgaard Christian Eriksen Euro 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp