STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Costly flying kick: Brazil's Gabriel Jesus out of Copa America final due to suspension

The striker didn't play on Monday in Brazil's 1-0 semifinal victory against Peru, being replaced by winger Everton.

Published: 07th July 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus leaves the field after referee Patricio Loustau showed him the red card during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Chile. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is out of the Copa America final because of a red card he received during his team's 1-0 quarterfinal win over Chile.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL said in a statement on Tuesday it suspended Jesus for two matches.

The striker didn't play on Monday in Brazil's 1-0 semifinal victory against Peru, being replaced by winger Everton.

Jesus was sent off shortly before the second half of Brazil's victory against Chile after he hit Eugenio Mena with a flying kick.

The Brazilian said it was an accident and apologized.

CONMEBOL also fined Jesus $5,000.

Brazil cannot appeal the decision.

The Copa America final will be played on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Defending champion Brazil is waiting for either Lionel Messi's Argentina or Colombia in the decider.

Two years ago Jesus scored a goal and had an assist in Brazil's 3-1 win in the Copa America final against Peru, but he was also sent off after a harsh tackle.

He is the only player who has received a red card twice under coach Tite.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CONMEBOL Copa America Gabriel Jesus
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp